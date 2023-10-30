BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation after SC rejects Sisodia's bail plea

After the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and asked for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said "After the trial court, high court and now supreme court has denied bail to Manish Sisodia. All the defences of AAP falls flat on their face because the Supreme Court while denying bail has said that a 338 crore money trail has been established, which means money has reached the coffers of AAP. They were continuously saying where is the money trail? They keep fooling the people of the country."

Poonawala further asked Kejriwal to resign from the CM's post.

"How long will Kejriwal will defend these people? This is the party that originated from the India Against Corruption movement and the Anna Hazare movement. Did Kejriwal have a role in the Liquor Scam? Was that the reason behind defending these corrupt people? Kejriwal must resign," Shehzad Poonawala added.

The order denying the bail to Manish Sisodia was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crore, which is tentatively established.

However, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.

Another BJP leader Manoj Tiwary said "The decision of Supreme Court denying the bail of Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case, makes it clear that Manish Sisodia and the entire gang of AAP are involved in corruption. A money trail has been established. The arrest of AAP's top leaders is very close. Arvind Kejriwal will also be arrested. The rejection of the bail is a big proof that their leaders are involved in corruption."

Manish Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He had challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea. The Delhi High Court had denied him bail in both matters.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.