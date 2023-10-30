Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Cong leader Nagam Janardan Reddy quits Cong, joins BRS

Telangana elections: Cong leader Nagam Janardan Reddy quits Cong, joins BRS

KTR and Harish Rao said that they met Janardan Reddy and invited him to the BRS following the instructions from CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, key leaders are jumping boats, and the latest name in the list of leaders switching parties is Nagam Janardhan Reddy of the Congress, who has resigned from the Congress, Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He is likely to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as he met senior BRS ministers K T Ram Rao and T Harish Rao.

The DC report said that Janardan Reddy was angry about not getting an election ticket from the Congress to contest the Nagarkurnool assembly seat. The Congress declared Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy as its candidate for the seat.

Expressing his disappointment, Janaradan Reddy said that by denying him a ticket, Congress has not only insulted a senior leader but also party workers in the state. KTR and Harish Rao said that they met Janardan Reddy and invited him to the BRS following the instructions from CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). KTR said that Reddy and KCR have an association that goes back two decades to the time when they both were a part of the Telugu Desam Party.

Rama Rao thanked Janardan Reddy for accepting KCR's invitation to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). KTR added that Janardan Reddy and his supporters in the party will receive due recognition and respect in the ranks of the BRS.

Earlier, on October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana polls: Kaleshwaran project is a waste of public money, says Cong

Telangana polls: BRS' defeat is a loss of people of Telangana, says CM KCR

Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

All states are facing power cuts but Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao

Telangana elections: Congress rule will bring tears, scarcity, says KTR

Will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana: Reddy

No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt failures': BRS leader Rama Rao

Congress will form govt in Telangana, says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiBS Web Reportsk chandrasekhar raoK T Rama RaoIndian National CongressAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story