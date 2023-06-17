BJP fleecing people in name of Lord Ram, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the BJP of fleecing the common people in the name of Lord Ram.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selling Rail, Sail, LIC, Coal, Bank, Roads, Electricity, water while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Singh was speaking during AAP's programme 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan', in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leaders, he said, neither belong to Lord Ram nor to common people.

"Those who are trying to sell this country have no right to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans. Beware of them. In Bareilly, people sell kohl with a warning: 'Beware of copycats.' They are such copycats," said Singh.

Singh further said that BJP collected funds from each village in the name of the Ram Temple. "I exposed them."

He said that BJP leaders sold a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore for Rs 16.5 crore and made a huge profit within five minutes.

"They committed theft in the name of collecting funds for the Ram Temple. You have only one solution to get rid of this menace -- "the broom," he quipped.

--IANS

atk/shb/