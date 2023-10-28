BJP govt in UP has proved to be most corrupt: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has alleged the BJP came to power in the state promising to end corruption, but it has proved to be the "most corrupt" government.

He made the remarks here Friday evening when he had come for the 'bhoomi pujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a private school in the Sah Manodharpur village of Trivediganj block.

"The BJP came to power about seven years ago making claims of ending corruption. But this is the most corrupt government," he alleged.

When the Samajwadi Party was in power in the state, even a common worker could get his work done easily, but now nothing happens without a commission even if the the recommendation has come from an MP or an MLA, the SP general secretary claimed.

Police stations or tehsils are not listening to people's complaints, he claimed.

He also said the present government has not been able to bring development in any area and the entire country is in "the hands of bureaucracy".

On party leader Azam Khan's conviction and sentencing in a fake birth certificate case of his son, Yadav said, "A conspiracy has been hatched against him. Someday he will definitely get justice."



The BJP wants to eliminate the opposition and is implicating their leaders in false cases and sending them to jail and harassing them, Yadav alleged.

The BJP is "oppressing backward class people and especially Muslims", he charged.

Asked about the differences between the Congress and SP over seat-sharing in the Madhya Pradesh polls, he said the INDIA group will work to remove the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.