Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah in BJP's star campaigners' list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s list of 40-star campaigners for the first phase of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November.

The list also features party national president JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur.

Among other key leaders are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak are also among the star campaigners.



Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress had stormed to power in the state and Kamal Nath was sworn in as the chief minister.

However, fifteen months later, stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP, and the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Kamal Nath had stepped down from the CM post, following which BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as the CM of the state for the fourth time.