Home / Politics / BJP govt insulting India's democracy on world stage: SP on Dorsey's claims

BJP govt insulting India's democracy on world stage: SP on Dorsey's claims

Jack Dorsey in the interview said that there were requests around farmers' protests to shut Twitter in the country

ANI Politics
BJP govt insulting India's democracy on world stage: SP on Dorsey's claims

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 1:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's allegation that the Indian Government threatened to shut down the microblogging site's operation in India, Samajwadi Party(SP) on Tuesday accused BJP-led Central government of insulting India's democracy on the world stage. SP also accused the BJP government of being dictatorial.

"The BJP government's secrets are being exposed on the world stage! Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that during the farmer's protest, the central government used to pressurize Twitter not to show content critical of the BJP government," SP wrote on its official Twitter handle.

"Also threatened to raid their offices in India. Embarrassing. By displaying its dictatorial thinking, the BJP government is insulting India's democracy on the world stage," the Twitter post added.

In an interview with the YouTube channel 'Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar', on Monday, Dorsey who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, alleged that the Indian government had put pressure on Twitter and said that it will shut down the company in India and raid the houses of its employees.

Jack Dorsey in the interview said that there were requests around farmers' protests to shut Twitter in the country.".....India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers' protests, around particular journalists who were critical of the government and it manifested in ways such as we will shut Twitter down in India, India is a big marketplace for us. We would raid the homes of your employees, which they did and we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit and this is India, a democratic country, " Dorsey is heard saying in the interview on the YouTube channel," he said.

However, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to Dorsey's claims, saying that under him, Twitter was in "repeated and continuous violations of India law" and at times "weaponised misinformation".\

After Dorsey's allegation, Congress also launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre asking why it was desperately "trying to gag the voices" of truth and opposition and crush all those who were trying to ask questions.

"What is PM Modi afraid of?" asked Supriya Shrinate, the Congress spokesperson and Chairperson of the Social Media and Digital Platforms of the party during a press conference here on Tuesday.

Reacting to the allegations made by Dorsey, who claimed that Twitter faced pressure and intimidation from the Modi government during farmers' agitation, she said, Prime Minister Modi was behaving like a coward and trying to muzzle all the voices of dissent and those who were trying to ask genuine questions.

Also Read

Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey alleges pressure from India, Centre denies claims

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Twitter rival Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey crosses 100,000 users

Twitter violated laws between 2020-22, during Dorsey's tuenure: BJP IT head

Cong hits back at govt over ex-Twitter CEO claims over 'raiding' its office

Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

Govt unable to protect citizen's detail: Cong slams Centre over data breach

Jitan Manjhi's son Santosh resigns from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet

PM gives 70k appointment letters, says 'Rozgar Mela' new identity of BJP

Congress demands answers on ex-Twitter CEO's claim of pressure from Centre

Topics :Samajwadi PartyBJPdemocracyTwitter

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story