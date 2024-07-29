BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi after he raises questions at LS Speaker

As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the presiding officer in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju hit back at the former Congress chief, saying he has no intention to follow constitutional norms while participating in parliamentary debates. The two ministers slammed Gandhi for questioning Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's authority during a debate on the Union Budget in the House. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I condemn the manner in which the leader of opposition attacked the speaker and spoke with disregard for the rules and procedures of the House," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw said there was a history to Gandhi's behaviour.

"Rahul Gandhi had once torn an ordinance promulgated by his own party's government. I do not think he has any intention to follow constitutional norms," Vaishnaw said.

He said it was unfortunate that despite holding a constitutional post, Gandhi's behaviour in the House weakened democracy.

Rijiju said the leader of opposition's post is a big responsibility, but Gandhi's remarks in the House targeting the speaker were unfortunate.



"You are not above the Constitution of India, please read the rules," he said.

"The House functions as per rules and the speaker is the custodian of the House. Today, Rahul Gandhi started attacking the speaker and was talking about everything else but the Union Budget, which was being discussed," Rijiju said.

He said the Congress leader had to be reminded time and again by the chair to speak in accordance with the rules.

"It was a different matter when Rahul Gandhi was not the leader of opposition but now, he will have to follow the rules. Nobody is above the rules or the Constitution," Rijiju said.