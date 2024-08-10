BJP-JD(S) protest march seeking Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resignation

The opposition BJP and JD(S) walked the last stretch of their week-long protest march demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam' on Saturday, ahead of its culmination with a mega rally here. The Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) sought to highlight the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The eighth and final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja's College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

BJP State President and MLA B Y Vijayendra, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and several leaders and legislators from both parties took part in the march, after offering prayers at a temple.

The ruling Congress on Friday hosted a mega Janandolana convention in the city, in support of Siddaramaiah, and to counter the opposition's allegations and their foot march.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Asoka, several legislators, MPs, leaders and workers from both parties are scheduled to take part in the mega rally, later today.

The stretch through which the march passed was decked up with flags of both parties, buntings and portraits of prominent leaders at several places.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.



The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that the Parvathi had no legal title over 3.16 acres of land.

The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.

Following this the Governor is said to be weighing options vis-a-vis the petition seeking sanction for Chief Minister's prosecution.