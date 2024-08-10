Cabinet approves Rs 1,765 cr clean plant programme to boost horticulture

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP) with an outlay of Rs 1,766 crore to revolutionize India's horticulture sector. The programme, proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, aims to enhance the quality and productivity of fruit crops across the nation. It was earlier announced in the Budget speech by finance minister in February 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the CPP will address virus infections in horticultural crops, affecting both productivity and quality.

Key components of the programme include: establishment of nine world-class Clean Plant Centres (CPCs) across India, equipped with advanced diagnostic therapeutics and tissue culture labs; and implementation of a robust certification system under the Seeds Act 1966.

It also includes infrastructure support to large-scale nurseries for efficient multiplication of clean planting material.

The CPP is expected to benefit farmers, nurseries, consumers, and boost exports. It will provide farmers access to virus-free, high-quality planting material, leading to increased crop yields and improved income opportunities.

The programme will prioritise affordable access to clean plant material for all farmers, regardless of their landholding size or socioeconomic status.

It will also actively engage women farmers in its planning and implementation.

Vaishnaw noted that horticultural exports have increased to over Rs 50,000 crore in the last ten years. The CPP is expected to further strengthen India's position as a leading global exporter of fruits.

The programme will be implemented by the National Horticulture Board in association with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an official statement said.

The initiative aligns with Mission LiFE and the One Health initiatives, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices while reducing dependence on imported planting materials, it added.