BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil writes to Fadnavis citing threats from allies

Patil, in the letter addressed to Fadnvais, who is also the Home minister, alleged threats have been issued to him and he has been told he won't be allowed to move freely in the home turf

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PT
Press Trust of India Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing some functionaries of "ally partners" of using foul language against him and threatening not to allow him to move freely in his former assembly constituency Indapur.

Patil, however, has not mentioned the name of any alliance partner of the BJP or their functionaries in the letter.

He is the former MLA from Indapur in Pune district who was defeated in the 2019 state polls by Datta Bharne, the candidate of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

After a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded outfit, Bharne is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is an ally of the BJP in the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition 'Mahayuti' in the state.

"The Maha alliance (Mahayuti) government in Maharashtra is working properly under your guidance. However, I am being targeted in my own tehsil (Indapur) by functionaries of ally partners, who are making baseless remarks and using foul language against me in political congregations," the former state minister claimed in the letter posted on X on Monday.

Patil, in the letter addressed to Fadnvais, who is also the state home minister, alleged threats have been issued to him and he has been told he won't be allowed to move freely in his home turf.

"This has prompted me to feel concerned about my safety. The above mentioned thing is serious in nature and warrants your attention. Goon elements should be reined-in in time and concrete action should be taken in such matters," the BJP leader said.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

