BJP leader meets at Nadda's place to discuss Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

The BJP's top leaders met at party chief J P Nadda's residence here on Sunday to discuss plans for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both currently ruled by the Congress.

At the meeting, sources said, the BJP's core group leaders, who are engaged in preparing the party's poll strategy, discussed a range of issues and the names of candidates who could be fielded against the Congress nominees in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls due to be held later this year.

The meeting at Nadda's residence came ahead of the BJP's central election committee meeting that is scheduled to be held in the evening to deliberate on the draft list of party candidates for the elections in the two states.

Union minister and BJP's election incharge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi, co-incharge for Rajasthan polls Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and party state unit chief C P Joshi were among those who attended the meeting that was presided over by Nadda to discuss preparations for the Rajasthan polls.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Shekhawat, and BJP national general secretary and incharge for Rajasthan Arun Singh were also present at the meeting.

In the BJP's core group meeting for the Chhattisgarh polls, Union minister and party's state election incharge Mansukh Mandaviya, state unit president Arun Sao, state organisation secretary Nitin Naveen and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Narayan Chandel were present.

Home Minister Amit Shah attended both meetings.

The outcome of the two meetings will be discussed at the BJP's central election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, Nadda and several other Union ministers are part of the apex committee that takes the final call on the party candidates.