Say goodbye to dysfunctional BJP govt: Congress' Chidambaram in Rameswaram

Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram slammed the Centre over inflation, price hike and unemployment and urged people to say "goodbye to the dysfunctional BJP government" while addressing the general meeting of All India Fishermen's Congress in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.

"Say goodbye to the dysfunctional BJP government that cannot control inflation, prices, and increase job opportunities," P Chidambaram said in his speech in Rameswaram on Saturday.

He further said, "Indian economy is not growing fast. An economy that does not control prices and does not create employment cannot be considered a developed economy. My opinion is that there should be a change of government once in 10 years. That is a good thing. Be it the Congress party. So it is your duty to answer the BJP and send it home."

On rising inflation in the country, the former Union Finance Minister said that the inflation has risen above 6 per cent which should not be above 4 per cent.

"In the 9 years of BJP rule, unemployment still continues for the youth. According to economists, economic growth means controlling prices, increasing employment, increasing household savings, reducing debt and keeping inflation under control. The monetary inflation of the country should not rise above 4 per cent. But inflation has risen above 6 per cent for the past 17 months. 10 years ago during the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 2 crore jobs would be created but after he assumed power he doesn't know 2 crores he doesn't know 2 in 2 crores he only knows the zeros next to the two," Chidambaram said.

The Congress leader further said that the government says there is 2.3 per cent unemployment in the country, with 22 per cent among 15 to 24-year-olds.

"42 per cent of graduates are jobless and 8.1 per cent of youth in India are jobless. They said that they will create employment opportunities for 2 crore people. If asked, he asks the youth to make baguettes, saying that making baguettes is also a job. What to do with baguettes if 2 crore people are making baguettes? In the end, prices are out of control, there is no employment, the economy deteriorates, family debt increases, and family savings decrease," he added.

He further said, "Last year, many people raised many questions when a walk was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to emphasize the unity and brotherhood of people in India. To put an end to all of them, a 51-year-old youth walked 4000 kilometres. Only Rahul Gandhi has achieved this feat in the 21st century."

He also hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged that they act in the belief that creating a Hindu-Muslim riot is the way to win elections.

"RSS leader Bhagwat says conversions are on the rise in the country. Hindu women getting married to non-Hindus is increasing. He says that religion should be fought hard against change. They act in the belief that only if there is a Hindu-Muslim riot, they can win the elections," he said.