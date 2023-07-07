Home / Politics / Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal dismisses BJP reunion speculation

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal dismisses BJP reunion speculation

''I have come after a month, so we are having a routine meeting. We held the meeting to discuss the VAT increase and water issues'', said the President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Badal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Dismissing speculations of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) reuniting with the BJP, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that they are having a routine meeting and there is no question of reunion with the BJP.

"We have an alliance with the BSP, so how is this question even arising? This is our routine meeting. I have come after a month, so we are having a routine meeting. We held the meeting to discuss the VAT increase and water issues, said the President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had been a close ally of the BJP in Punjab and had fought many state elections together. But the Shiromani Akali Dal had broken off its alliance with the BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

