BJP legislators protest near Kejriwal's residence over power tariff hike

Delhi BJP legislators on Tuesday staged a sit-in near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area over hike in the electricity tariff in the city.

Power tariff has been increased three times from what it was before 2014, said led Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the protest.

Electricity distribution companies here have increased the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) by upto more than nine per cent following approval of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, DERC, which would result in a hike in the monthly bills of consumers not getting subsidy.

The BJP will continue to protest against the PPAC hike unless it is reversed by Kejriwal government, Bidhuri said.

"Why Kejriwal who frequently calls special sessions of the Assembly on different issues is not convening a special session now to discuss the electricity rates?" a protesting BJP MLA asked, with many echoing this.

The Aam Aadmi Party government always claims that since they came to power, electricity rates in the capital have not increased. However, the reality is that every year, permission is given to electricity companies to hike rates through the "backdoor", they charged.

"Electricity bills are burdening the public due to fixed charges, power purchase adjustment costs, and surcharge for pensions for retired electricity employees," Bidhuri claimed.

On Monday, Delhi's power minister Atishi had said the power tariff was increasing due to the Centre's mismanagement".

"I just want to tell the consumers that only the Centre is responsible for this hike. It has forced the use of imported coal, which is 10 times costlier than domestic coal. This is despite no lack of coal mines or availability of coal in the country," she said.