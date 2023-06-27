Home / Politics / People of Telangana yearning for change, looking towards Congress: Kharge

People of Telangana yearning for change, looking towards Congress: Kharge

The meeting, which was held at the AICC headquarters here, was also attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The people of Telangana are yearning for change and looking towards the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday after chairing a meeting of Telangana unit leaders to decide the strategy for the state polls due later this year.

The meeting, which was held at the AICC headquarters here, was also attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

Discussions were also held on the Congress' strategy going forward, according to party leaders.

"People of Telangana are yearning for change. They are looking towards the Congress party," Kharge said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Congress is ready to take on any challenge, he asserted.

"Together, we will usher a brighter future for Telangana, based on shared democratic values and all-around social welfare," he said.

The Congress also shared on Twitter pictures of the meeting that was also attended by AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare and Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy, among others.

Earlier, Venugopal said in a tweet, "Telangana is ready to defeat KCR's feudal govt and crush the unholy alliance between BRS and BJP."

"Telangana is just the beginning. In every village, in every town, the people are looking at the Congress with hope. All over the country, leaders with their ear to the ground are picking up this huge undercurrent in favour of the Congress and are eager to join," he said.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) secured an absolute majority in the last assembly polls in December 2018.

The term of the 119-member Telangana Assembly will end in December.

Also Read

Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Delhi services ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM on Saturday

Raut calls BRS B-team of BJP; KCR dubs party as a team of farmers, Dalits

Congress blames PM Modi's 'wrong policies' for rising tomato prices

Cong's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' video as online battle for 2024 hots up

Country can't run on two different laws, says PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code

Will probe all scams, irregularities during BJP regime, says Karnataka CM

Topics :TelanganaCongressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story