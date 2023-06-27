Congress blames PM Modi's 'wrong policies' for rising tomato prices

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over the rising prices of tomatoes, alleging that it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "wrong policies".

Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed the rains for the disruption in tomato supply, leading to prices of the kitchen staple skyrocketing in retail markets of many cities.

Tagging a media report on the rising prices of tomatoes, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The prime minister had described Tomato, Onion and Potato as 'TOP' priority. But because of his wrong policies first tomatoes get thrown on the road then sold for Rs 100 per kg!"



The Congress has been attacking the Centre over the prices of essential commodities and urging it to provide relief to the common people.