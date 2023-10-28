Home / Politics / BJP making yet another laughable attempt to destabilise K'taka govt: Cong

BJP making yet another laughable attempt to destabilise K'taka govt: Cong

"A party without a leader or an agenda is resorting to their old habit of undoing the people's mandate," Venugopal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
K C Venugopal (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday accused the Karnataka BJP of attempting to destabilise its government in the southern state.

Sharing a media report which quoted first-time Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) as saying that a team of BJP leaders is approaching lawmakers with offers to defect, Congress general secretary organization, K C Venugopal, slammed the BJP in a post on X.

"A party without a leader or an agenda is resorting to their old habit of undoing the people's mandate," he said.

"Under the supervision of their masters in Delhi, Karnataka BJP is making yet another laughable attempt of destabilising our Karnataka government," Venugopal alleged.

"But our INC MLAs are die hard loyalists and this government is receiving widespread praise for its speedy delivery of Guarantees. Maybe they should find a LOP and party president first?" Venugopal said.

Gowda on Friday alleged that a team which was behind the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019, was now working to lure Congress legislators with allurements like Rs 50 crore and a ministerial post, and four legislators have already been contacted.

He said there is evidence for it and it will be revealed soon.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20 after the Congress registered a landslide victory, ousting the BJP from power.

Topics :KarnatakaBJPCongress

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

