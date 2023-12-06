Home / Politics / BJP MPs who emerged victorious in assembly polls resign from Parliament

BJP MPs who emerged victorious in assembly polls resign from Parliament

Sources said that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, the MPs who were fielded by the party in these elections and won their respective constituencies, have resigned from the Parliament.

As of now, a total of 10 MPs have resigned. Two other MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh did not come to the house today. BJP President J.P. Nadda led the delegation of these MPs during the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sources said that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Pralhad Singh Patel who won the MLA election from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur told ANI, "I have resigned as a MP and will resign from the post of cabinet minister soon."

Former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Prahlad Singh Patel, Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak are the MPs have resigned as MPs after winning from Madhya Pradesh.

Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan.

The BJP fought the polls using the strength of the party organisation and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not project any Chief Ministerial candidate in any of the poll-bound states.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot was defeated by the BJP.

The BJP bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to work for the BJP.

Also Read

Asian Games: 'A proud moment', says Shooter Tomar on his double-win

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

100 day plan will be announced for development: Mizoram's next CM Lalduhoma

Meet Senthilkumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Digvijaya to address public meeting on Dec 12

Don't divide India on basis of north-south; Modi always unites: Goyal

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPMember of ParliamentAssembly pollsState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story