Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Digvijaya to address public meeting on Dec 12

Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Digvijaya to address public meeting on Dec 12

The three leaders will address the public event at the Zero Mile area in Nagpur, said Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Press Trust of India Nagpur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will address a public meeting on the culmination of the Nationalist Congress Party's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' here on December 12, Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The three leaders will address the public event at the Zero Mile area in Nagpur, said Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The yatra led by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency, started on October 24 from Pune to highlight various issues, including the ones faced by youths, in Maharashtra. The foot march is about 120 km from Nagpur, said the MLA on X on Wednesday.

It will culminate in Nagpur, after covering more than 800 km, during the Winter Session of the state legislature.

While Sharad Pawar, Thackeray and Singh will be prominently present during the public meeting in Nagpur on December 12, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising NCP, Sena (UBT) and Congress, will also be invited, he said. The NCP founder will turn 83 that day.

Deshmukh said NCP will raise the issue of pending compensation to farmers, who had suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in the past, and demand higher minimum support price (MSP) for cotton and soybean. A party delegation will meet government authorities with the demands, he said.

Deshmukh also said that many of the MLAs with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did not go to that camp willingly. They will return to the Sharad Pawar group soon, he asserted.

The NCP split in July after Ajit Pawar and eight senior leaders aligned with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to become a part of the government.

Deshmukh also expressed confidence that MVA will win the assembly elections whenever it is held and will return to power in the state. The MVA government led by Thackeray fell last year after a rebellion by Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the CM.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Will discuss Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit during INDIA conclave: Patole

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Don't divide India on basis of north-south; Modi always unites: Goyal

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

Congress hatching conspiracy to insult Indian culture, identity: Thakur

Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge

Result of law and order collapse: Meghwal on murder of Karni Sena chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sharad PawarUddhav ThackerayDigvijaya SinghNagpur

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story