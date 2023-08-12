Home / Politics / BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in Parliament: Congress

BJP not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in Parliament: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged the divisive politics of the BJP set Manipur on fire and the state still continues to burn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP and Union minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to speak in Parliament, and said it was an insult to the entire state.

The party also accused BJP of "insulting" the army by making statements that allegedly questioned the valour of the forces.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged the divisive politics of the BJP set Manipur on fire and the state still continues to burn.

"BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak in Parliament even after requesting. This is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur.

"The divisive politics of the BJP first set Manipur on fire. When violence broke out, Manipur was left to fend for itself. Violence still continues there," he said on X, known as Twitter till recently.

"It is shameful for the BJP to stop its own MP from Manipur and Minister of State for External Affairs from speaking at such a time," Ramesh said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said for the last two days, BJP leaders have been continuously "insulting" the army.

"Is our army, in the eyes of the BJP, a violent army that kills civilians? Doesn't the BJP know that since 1956, on 49 occasions, the Indian Army has established peace in many countries of the world.

"In riots, peace is established just by the army's flag march, does the BJP have any doubts about this capability of the army? You oppose us, but don't let India down, don't let the Indian Army down," Khera alleged.

He referred to the statements made by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier in the day asked, "Does Rahul Gandhi expect armed forces to fire upon Indians in Manipur where there is tension? Or should harmony be spread there and efforts be made to bring people together?"

Gandhi had claimed on Friday armed forces can restore peace in the state within two days if allowed.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Chirag Paswan parted ways with NDA because of Nitish's arrogance: Rai

BJP will fight 2024 elections on its own in Odisha: Bhupender Yadav

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Maha political circles abuzz after 'secret' meeting between Pawars

Centre does 'politics of development': Mandaviya hits back at Tejashwi

Topics :BJP MLAsManipurParliamentCongress

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story