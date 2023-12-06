Home / Politics / BJP Parliamentary Party to meet tomorrow, likely to felicitate PM Modi

BJP Parliamentary Party to meet tomorrow, likely to felicitate PM Modi

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during the session

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The BJP Parliamentary Party will hold its first meeting during Parliament's Winter Session on Thursday and is likely to felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party to massive wins in three assembly polls.

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during the session. In the meetings, its leaders, including Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Divided world can't resolve challenges: India at Inter-Parliamentary Union

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Punjab Guv Purohit reserves 3 Bills for President Murmu's consideration

Kashmir suffered for years due to Nehru's two major blunders: Amit Shah

TMC urges swift seat sharing, manifesto finalisation for effective Oppn

Amid tight fiscal, Telangana's new CM tasked with delivering '6' guarantees

If govt wants swift action on bills, explain urgency: Kerala Guv on row

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story