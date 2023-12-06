Home / Politics / If govt wants swift action on bills, explain urgency: Kerala Guv on row

If govt wants swift action on bills, explain urgency: Kerala Guv on row

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said that the state government should come to the Raj Bhavan and give him an explanation if they wanted urgent action regarding any bill or ordinance.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
He also asked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that the Marxist party's members and supporters avoid calling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' and not "stoke the fires of separatism and regionalism."

Khan made these comments in response to media reports about him not signing two ordinances sent for his approval by the government. The Governor said that his enquiries after seeing the news reports found that the ordinances had come two-and-a-half weeks ago.

"I request the CM to not speak to me through the media. I cordially invite him to the Raj Bhavan to explain to me the urgency regarding any bill or ordinance. If they want me to act with urgency, then they should come to the Raj Bhavan and explain the rationale of whatever they are proposing. I assure you that there will be no bias. I will consider it on merit," Khan said.

He also asked the the CM and Marxist veteran Vijayan to ensure that his party's supporters and members "do not trash the Constitution".

"They should not describe Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir' nor should they try to stoke the fires of separatism and regionalism. They should stop these things. These are anti-Constitutional activities which pose a danger to the unity and integrity of the nation," Khan said.

He said that if this was ensured, there would be no bias on his part.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

