Govt will curb manufacturing, sale of counterfeit medicines in UP: CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to putting a stop on the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit medicines in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Responding to a starred question raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav during the Question Hour, the chief minister, in a written reply, said the government is taking stringent measures to curb this illicit trade.

Yadav had asked whether the government intends to curb the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit medicines in the state and if details of actions taken against those involved would be presented before the House.

The chief minister said the Food Safety and Drug Administration department has conducted a total of 24,492 enforcement actions, including 22,151 inspections and 2,341 raids.

A total of 26,225 samples were collected, out of which 301 cases of counterfeit medicines were identified. Medicines valued at an estimated Rs 19.76 crore were seized, and legal cases were filed for 250 instances of counterfeit drugs, while 51 cases remain under consideration, he said.

The government registered 27 FIRs, leading to the arrest of 60 accused, the CM said.

More From This Section

In response to another question by Congress leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' and Vinod Chaturvedi of SP, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that, out of 7,882 sanctioned posts for allopathic doctors at community health centres and primary health centres in the state, 6,997 doctors are currently working while 885 positions remain vacant.

He also stated that of 5,984 sanctioned regular pharmacist posts, 5,200 pharmacists are working, while an additional 1,601 pharmacists are employed on a contractual basis under the National Health Mission.

The proceedings of the day, however, were marred by protests led by Samajwadi Party members over the Sambhal incident.

Due to the commotion, the Question Hour was disrupted, with none of the 20 starred questions receiving follow-up discussions.

Congress's Aradhana Mishra Mona, SP's Dr. Ragini Sonkar, and Pallavi Patel attempted to raise concerns but their voices were drowned in the uproar.

Amidst the chaos, the speaker briefly adjourned the proceedings at 12:20 PM.