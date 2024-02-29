BJP raises allegations of pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators voiced their grievances against the State Government in Vidhana Soudha, alleging the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. The incident ignited uproar in the House on Thursday with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka calling for the arrest of the individual responsible for the alleged sloganeering.

The BJP unit in Karnataka had filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on Wednesday, accusing supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain of chanting pro-Pakistan slogans upon his victory declaration. According to the BJP, Hussain's supporters gathered at Vidhana Soudha and celebrated his victory by chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans.

The complaint stated, "In the legislative house premises of one of the states of the Republic of India, namely Karnataka, pro-Pakistan slogans have been shouted in a celebratory manner. All this is done at the instigation of Nasir Hussain, who does not know whether he is elected to the Indian Parliament or the Pakistani Parliament."

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain posted a video on his social media account, denying any involvement in the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans. He clarified that his supporters had chanted slogans in support of him and the Congress Party, but he did not hear any pro-Pakistan slogans.





Read Sandeshkhali Case Live Updates "If someone has raised such a type of slogan, then he has to be dealt with sternly and strictly according to the law. There should be an inquiry. And in case someone has morphed or doctored the video and played mischief, even that has to be inquired about," he stated.

Hussain emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the identity and motives of the individual responsible for the alleged slogans. He maintained that no such slogans were raised in his presence, and expressed confidence in the investigative process to uncover the truth.

Supriya Shrinate, the chairperson social media & digital platforms of Congress, also shared a video of the incident on social media, clarifying that the slogans were "Nazir saab zindabad" not "Pakistan zindabad". In the caption of the video, Shrinate wrote, "Here is the original video; this story has been fact-checked by multiple independent third-party fact checkers." She asked X (formerly Twitter) whether they would take action on the spread of false news and misinformation.

(With agency inputs)