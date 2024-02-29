Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: Bengal police arrested Shahjahan after court's clearance, says TMC

LIVE news updates: Catch the latest updates on TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest in Sandeshkhali

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said. Sheikh was taken to the Basirhat court after the arrest, police said. He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district. Sheikh will be produced before the court later in the day. Sheikh was at bay for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob. The development comes three days after the Calcutta High Court said that there was no restriction on West Bengal police to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case. On February 26, Calcutta HC stated, "There is no reason to not arrest him." Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob. 

The ruling Trinamool Congress said the arrest was possible only after the court cleared the decks and accused the opposition of exploiting the earlier "embargo" on his arrest. The BJP claimed the arrest was orchestrated and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police.

Sandeshkhali has seen violent agitation against the Trinamool Congress' Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the local leader. The BJP accused the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding Sheikh after a mob of his supporters attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali to conduct raids against him in a corruption case.
9:39 AM

Bengal police arrested Shajahan after court cleared the decks: TMC

The ruling TMC today said the arrest of  party leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of torturing villagers in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali was possible only after the court cleared the decks and accused the opposition of exploiting the earlier "embargo" on his arrest.
Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC All India Trinamool Congress BJP Elections West Bengal

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

