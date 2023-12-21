Home / Politics / BJP relaunches 'Sneha Yatra' to connect with Christian community in Kerala

BJP relaunches 'Sneha Yatra' to connect with Christian community in Kerala

The objective of the yatra is to bring the Christian community closer to the party, BJP sources said

BJP
Press Trust of India Kochi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As the Lok Sabha polls are just months away, the BJP in Kerala resumed its 'Sneha Yatra' on Thursday -an outreach programme aimed at connecting with the Christian community in the state.

The saffron party initially launched the initiative during this year's Easter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a recent state committee meeting, the party decided to resume the yatra during the Christmas season.

BJP state chief K Surendran visited Cardinal George Alencherry, the former head of the prominent Syro Malabar Church, at St Thomas Mount in nearby Kakkanad in the morning and conveyed Christmas greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also visited Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparbil of the Latin Archdiocese of Verapoly, and conveyed the wishes of the Prime Minister.

Surendran later said in a Facebook post that it marked the beginning of 'Sneha Yatra' in the state.

He also shared photos of his cordial meetings with the church heads.

However, the church authorities and the BJP leadership were yet to make clear the topics of discussion that came up during the closed-door meeting.

A BJP leader said the meeting with Alencherry was extended for over 45 minutes, and it was a warm and friendly meeting.

"It was a friendly meeting... The BJP chief conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings to him. They later had breakfast together," K S Shaiju, the party's district president, told PTI.

When asked whether any political issues ahead of the Lok Sabha polls came up for discussion, the leader did not divulge any details.

"The objective of the visit was to convey the PM's greetings," he said.

He also rejected media reports that there were differences between the Church and the saffron party after the Manipur violence issue.

"It was just a creation of the media. Both the BJP and the church have always maintained a cordial relationship," he further said.

Though many senior bishops of various denominations have made pro-BJP statements on several occasions in the state in recent times, the alleged silence of the party-led Union government on the Manipur violence issue has reportedly created differences between the duo.

The objective of the yatra is to bring the Christian community closer to the party, BJP sources said.

The party leaders and workers would visit Christian homes with the message from the Prime Minister till December 30.

The party also recently decided to carry out 'padayatras (foot marches)' across the state with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

Prominent BJP leaders and workers had conducted the Sneha Yatra, visiting Christian homes and religious heads on the occasion of Easter earlier this year.

Also Read

CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Developed Kerala possible without Left, Cong: Chandrasekhar slams Vijayan

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Modi ecosystem talking on caste after silence on caste census demand: Cong

Rijiju criticises Cong, DMK MPs for questioning SC ruling on Article 370

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla warns 3 Congress MPs against protesting in House

I-T dept recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLA's home in 19-hour search

EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disability

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala governmentKeralaBJP MLAsBJPchristianChristianityLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story