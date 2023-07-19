Home / Politics / BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

In a meeting of 26 opposition parties, which included the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a proposal was adopted unanimously to name their coalition as INDIA

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI Twitter Handle)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the ruling party remembered the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only after 26 opposition parties came together to form the grouping INDIA'.

Talking to reporters, he said the next meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the coalition formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be in Mumbai.

He asserted that INDIA will defeat dictatorship in the country.

You have now remembered NDA only after we 26 (opposition) parties came together in Patna and Bengaluru as INDIA' for the country. It is only after meetings that your lotus (BJP's party symbol) started blooming, Raut said.

He added that INDIA will decide who the next prime minister will be.

Leaders of 38 parties, part of the NDA, met in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a meeting of 26 opposition parties, which included the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a proposal was adopted unanimously to name their coalition as INDIA.

The original suggestion was to call it Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, but the word democratic was replaced with developmental after some leaders said it sounded too similar to the ruling NDA.

Also Read

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Wherever JP Nadda goes, BJP loses, says Shiv Sena's Raut on his Maha visit

Kasba just a glimpse, united MVA can win over 200 assembly: Sanjay Raut

Thackeray-Pawar meeting positive, discussed politics in Maha: Sanjay Raut

Five-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Oommen Chandy bids adieu to Thiruvananthapuram, remains taken to Kottayam

NCP integral part of NDA, will work with alliance in future: Praful Patel

Will form coalition govt in 2024 under leadership of PM Modi: NDA

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs respond to Narwekar's notice on disqualification

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayBJPOpposition partiesNDA

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story