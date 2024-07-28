BJP-ruled states driven by 'antyoday', committed to welfare of citizens: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said BJP-ruled states are driven by the principle of "antyoday" and are committed to the welfare of every citizen. He said this after attending a conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Attended the meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today. The BJP-ruled states, under the leadership of Modi Ji, are driven by the principle of Antyoday and are committed to the welfare of every citizen," Shah wrote on 'X'.

During the conference, the prime minister discussed with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.

Modi, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.

"Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people," Modi said.

The "mukhyamantri parishad" organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.