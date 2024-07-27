Nehru had vision; his leadership was necessary for nation's progress: Pawar

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Jawaharlal Nehru had a vision for modern India and his leadership was required to keep the country united post-partition. Speaking at a book release function here, Pawar said country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was an able administrator and worked for farmers and the working class.

Patel's contribution to uniting the country post-independence was immense as he played a key role in persuading princely states to integrate into the Union of India.

"Mahatma Gandhi knew the potential of both the leaders (Nehru and Patel) and their leadership qualities. Nehru's vision of modern India was necessary for the country's progress and development.



He had the vision to take the country on the world's centre stage. His leadership was required to keep the country united post-partition," the veteran leader said. Pawar noted the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution of India and his work in the field of electric power and water resources as a minister between 1942 and 46 was unparalleled.



The former Union minister released four books - 'Nehru-Patel Relations- Myth and Reality', 'Dr B R Ambedkar - Disappointed and disillusioned in the evening of his life', 'Culprits of Partition', '90 Not Out' - all written by Sheshrao Chavan.