BJP's Bhandari accuses Cong of pro-terror stance after Rana's extradition

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Friday alleged that the Congress party is adopting a "pro-terror" stance following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's close aide, Kanhaiya Kumar, mocked the development, which he claimed exposes the party's sympathies towards those accused of terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said, "The Congress party is a pro-terror party. That is why Rahul Gandhi's right-hand man, Kanhaiya Kumar, made fun of Tahawwur Rana being brought to India. This is the same party whose Digvijaya Singh went out of his way to save Pakistani terrorists after the 26/11 terror attack. This is the same party at whose time the US court absolved Tahawwur Rana of all charges. It is clear that in the name of its vote bank, the same Congress ecosystem which stood up for terrorists like Yakub Memon is talking about giving Tahawwur Rana a cover shield."

He issued a sharp criticism of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and questioned his continued silence on the matter.

"Rahul Gandhi, who speaks so strongly on every issue, why is he so quiet today? Because they know that Tahawwur Rana's extradition has exposed the pro-terror policy of the Congress party and UPA. Frightened by this, these appeasement leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar, Prithviraj Chavan, or others close to Rahul Gandhi, are unhappy that the terrorist Tahawwur Rana has been brought to India. Maybe they are afraid that Tahawwur Rana knows some secrets about the Congress party," Bhandari said.

He further added, "The country knows very well that Manmohan Singh made a statement on a public platform that he is proud that they did not carry out a surgical strike (after the 26/11 Mumbai attack)."

Meanwhile, Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organisation. He was brought to India on April 10 and produced before an NIA court, where he was sent to 18 days of custody.