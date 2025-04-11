Nitish Kumar failed to check migration, growing unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for allegedly failing to curb migration of labourers and tackling rising unemployment in the state.

Pilot, the former deputy CM of Rajasthan, told reporters, "The Nitish Kumar-led government has miserably failed to stop the migration of labourers from Bihar to other parts of the country. It has also failed to provide jobs to the youth. Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for several years, must take responsibility for the growing unemployment in the state." Pilot further alleged that the recruitment process in Bihar lacks transparency.

"There are hardly any examinations that are conducted fairly and without controversy. This government is unable to provide jobs to the youth. The NDA government in the state is anti-poor and anti-youth," he said.

"Congress is the only party that works for the uplift and betterment of the socially marginalised and economically weaker sections. We are equally concerned about providing employment to the youth in Bihar and across the country," he added.

He expressed confidence that voters would hold the NDA government accountable in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Later, Pilot, along with other party leaders, joined the Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs) yatra, led by NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, in Patna.

A Congress delegation, including Pilot and Kanhaiya Kumar, is likely to meet Nitish Kumar later in the day to submit a memorandum outlining their demands.

The padyatra, which has passed through multiple districts over the past 26 days, is set to culminate in the state capital on Friday evening.