Home / Politics / Congress slams Centre over collapse in FDI, fall in domestic investment

Congress slams Centre over collapse in FDI, fall in domestic investment

Jairam Ramesh claimed the Modi government achieved this distinction even before President Trump took over in January 2025

Congress, Congress flag
Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of destroying domestic investment. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of destroying domestic investment and also causing a "near annihilation" of Foreign Domestic Investment through its practice of "another type of FDI -- Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation".

In a post on X, AICC General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the net FDI in India during April to January 2024-25 was only $1.4 billion, against $19 billion from April-January 2012-13, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

"The Modi Government's destruction of Domestic Investment (DI) has been accompanied by a near annihilation of FDI (Foreign Domestic Investment) through its practice of another type of FDI (Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation)," Ramesh said in his post.

"In Apr-Jan 2012-13, net FDI in India was $19 billion. In Apr-Jan 2024-25, net FDI in India was under $1.4 billion," he said.

He claimed the Modi government achieved this distinction even before President Trump took over in January 2025.

"During Biden's Presidency, companies across the world were scrambling to invest in Asian countries excluding China. Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh got billions in investment while India languished," the Congress leader said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM takes dig at opposition parties, says they only promote family interests

'Another jumla': Rahul slams PM Modi over Employment Linked Incentive plan

Guv has no authority to summon officers to discuss Bills: Bengal minister

Mayawati's niece alleges dowry harassment; husband among 7 booked

Provision of DPDP Act weakens RTI: Opposition Members of Parliament

Topics :CongressBJPIndia FDIInvestment

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story