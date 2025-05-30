BJP's Delhi govt marks 100 days; CM seeks time on women's scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released a ‘workbook’ detailing her government’s achievements in its first hundred days in office and explained why the city government has yet to roll out its flagship women’s welfare scheme.

Gupta said that 100 days were insufficient to implement the ambitious Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, as the effort is to ensure it reaches every eligible beneficiary. In its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in February, the party had promised to provide a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to women from poor families.

The government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for implementing the scheme. “We do not want any (eligible) woman (beneficiary) to be left behind,” she said at a press conference.

ALSO READ: On the campaign trail, Elon Musk juggled drugs and family drama The workbook, titled Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke, highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as Yamuna rejuvenation, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, augmentation of water supply through tankers, and procurement of electric buses.

The document also mentioned the installation of improved street lighting in the city’s “dark corners”, the implementation of a heat action plan, and the allocation of ₹500 crore to the Delhi Fire Service. Gupta said her government was committed to spending each rupee of the ₹1 trillion Budget for the 2025–26 fiscal transparently, unlike the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which she accused of corruption.

AAP’s city unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the BJP government’s first hundred days a period of “unkept promises” and asked when it would deliver on its ₹2,500 monthly stipend promise to women.