Home / Politics / BJP's Delhi govt marks 100 days; CM seeks time on women's scheme

BJP's Delhi govt marks 100 days; CM seeks time on women's scheme

CM Rekha Gupta said the government needs more time to implement its ₹2,500 monthly women's welfare scheme but highlighted progress on health, water, and infrastructure

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for implementing the scheme. “We do not want any (eligible) woman (beneficiary) to be left behind,” CM Gupta said at a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released a ‘workbook’ detailing her government’s achievements in its first hundred days in office and explained why the city government has yet to roll out its flagship women’s welfare scheme.
 
Gupta said that 100 days were insufficient to implement the ambitious Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, as the effort is to ensure it reaches every eligible beneficiary. In its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in February, the party had promised to provide a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to women from poor families.
 
The government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for implementing the scheme. “We do not want any (eligible) woman (beneficiary) to be left behind,” she said at a press conference.
 
The workbook, titled Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke, highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as Yamuna rejuvenation, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, augmentation of water supply through tankers, and procurement of electric buses. 
 
The document also mentioned the installation of improved street lighting in the city’s “dark corners”, the implementation of a heat action plan, and the allocation of ₹500 crore to the Delhi Fire Service. Gupta said her government was committed to spending each rupee of the ₹1 trillion Budget for the 2025–26 fiscal transparently, unlike the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which she accused of corruption.
 
AAP’s city unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the BJP government’s first hundred days a period of “unkept promises” and asked when it would deliver on its ₹2,500 monthly stipend promise to women.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All-party team in Latvia to affirm India's zero tolerance on terrorism

PM Modi slams RJD over land grabs, calls out its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Kashmir's separation issue ended with Article 370 abrogation: Salman Khurshid

Surjewala calls Tharoor 'part of Congress family' to pacify party leaders

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore in Bihar

Topics :BJPDelhi governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story