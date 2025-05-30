All-party team in Latvia to affirm India's zero tolerance on terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has arrived in Latvia to convey India's resolute and proactive policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The delegation members were received by Indian Ambassador to Latvia Namrata S. Kumar on their arrival at the Riga International Airport on Thursday.

On Friday, Ambassador Namrata briefed the all-party delegation on India-Latvia relations and Latvia's role in the Baltics, the European Union, and the United Nations, the Indian Embassy in Riga said in a post on X.

The delegation, which arrived here from Greece, will meet members of the parliament of the Republic of Latvia 'Saeima', high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, think tanks, academia and other stakeholders, the embassy said in a statement.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Besides Kanimozhi the group includes Rajeev Kumar Rai of SP, Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, Ashok Mittal of AAP and Manjeev Singh Puri, Former Ambassador of India to EU and Nepal.

Also Read

The delegation's visit is part of India's broader outreach with key international partners, including Latvia, to build an international alliance for cooperation in addressing terrorism.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.