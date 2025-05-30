PM Modi slams RJD over land grabs, calls out its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of cheating people under the guise of social justice.

He further alleged that the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are now “trying to grab power again” in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Karakat in Rohtas district, PM Modi said, “Leaders of the Congress and the RJD only cheated SC, ST, and OBC communities in the garb of social justice. They are responsible for the plight of the poor today. Now, leaders of these parties are again trying to usurp power,” news agency PTI reported.

Accusing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family of seizing land from the poor during their tenure, he said, “He and his family snatched land from poor people during the RJD rule in Bihar. They never thought of the betterment of the poor. That was Jungle Raj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a lot for the overall growth of the state. We cannot imagine a Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Bihar.”

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, held a roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening. Earlier on Friday, he launched development projects worth more than ₹48,520 crore in Karakat. This marks his second visit to the state in two months, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi highlights India’s military prowess

While addressing the rally in Bihar, PM Modi lauded Operation Sindoor , coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said he returned to Bihar only after fulfilling his promise to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Praising the Indian armed forces, he said, “I salute the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. India’s fight against terror will continue. Terror camps in Pakistan were attacked by our forces. They had never imagined that India could make such big decisions.”