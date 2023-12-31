Home / Politics / BJP's lies are strongest: Kharge as he slams PM on doubling farmers' income

BJP's lies are strongest: Kharge as he slams PM on doubling farmers' income

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and its policies regarding farmers

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the government over not conducting the decennial census
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the promises made by him to double farmers' income by 2022, alleging that the "BJP's lies are the strongest".

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, Today is the last day of 2023. You said that till 2022'Every farmer's income will double. Every Indian will have a house and 24x7 electricity. The economy will become $5 trillion."

"All this did not happen' but every Indian knows that BJP's lies are the strongest!" Kharge said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and its policies regarding farmers.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the government over not conducting the decennial census.

Responding to a post on the delay in holding the census, Ramesh said, "The inordinate delay in conducting the decennial Census last due for 2021 raises several questions. It is not just related to the Covid pandemic.

"Undoubtedly there is something brewing.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

Cong prez Kharge reconstitutes CWC, inducts Sachin Pilot in 39-member list

BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power: Akhilesh

AAP's National Executive meeting to be held today via video conferencing

Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over high petrol, diesel prices

Pawan Kalyan writes to PM over Rs 35,141 cr 'scam' in Andhra housing scheme

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modimallikarjun khargeBJPfarmersCongress

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story