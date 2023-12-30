Home / Politics / Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

Three Naga groups approach Centre over decades-old political issue

The Naga Political Issue is considered the longest-running insurgency in the country. The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the WC NNPGs since 2017

As of now, there is no significant development in the political negotiations between Centre and the Naga groups. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Dimapur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Three Naga groups came together on Saturday and decided to pursue negotiations for a solution to the decades-old Naga Political Issue with the Centre jointly.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by leaders of the three groups -- National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) led by Akato Chophy, NSCN led by Khango and Naga National Council (NNC) led by Z Royim. All three are splinter groups.

"The three groups have come together to have a joint political venture in 2024," said Akato, while addressing journalists after the meeting here in the presence of leaders of the other two groups.

Asked if they have already approached the Centre with their decision to hold a dialogue, he said, "We have made separate approaches in the past but now we will make a joint effort on the Naga issue."

Akato also affirmed that they would be holding a dialogue separate from the negotiations being held by the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) with the Centre.

The NNPG is composed of only seven groups while other Naga groups have been left out, he said, announcing that the three groups welcome like-minded organisations to join them for the cause of Nagas.

Stating that there is no nomenclature for the three groups who have come together, Akato said they will approach the Centre for political talks.

The Naga Political Issue is considered the longest-running insurgency in the country. The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the WC NNPGs since 2017.

Eight years have passed since the signing of the acclaimed Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 with NSCN-IM and another six years have gone by following the inking of Agreed Position on November 17, 2017 with WC NNPGs.

The NSCN-IM has remained adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four states of India -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, and also Myanmar.

On the other hand, the WC of NNPGs has expressed its willingness to accept whatever is granted for now and continue with the talks.

Nonetheless, as of now, there is no significant development in the political negotiations between Centre and the Naga groups.

Topics :central governmentNagaland

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

