'BJP's like the camel in tent' Sibal's dig after AIADMK walks out of NDA

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support

Sep 26 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over the AIADMK walking out of the National Democratic Alliance, saying that another ally has left them and those still with them are "opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue".

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced it was walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "AIADMK exits NDA. Yet another ally leaves them! Those still with them are opportunistic alliances with no ideological glue: Pawar & Shinde in Maharashtra & alliances in the North East."

The BJP is like the "camel in the tent", he said.

Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Sep 26 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

