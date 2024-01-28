Home / Politics / BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha likely to be made deputy CMs in Bihar

BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha likely to be made deputy CMs in Bihar

Senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad told PTI-Video that "most certainly" Choudhary and Sinha will be the party's choice for the post of deputy CMs

Samrat Chaudhary | Photo: Official Facebook handle
Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Samrat Choudhary was on Sunday elected the leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar, while Vijay Kumar Sinha was elected its deputy leader.

With these elevations, Choudhary, the state BJP president, and Sinha are likely to be made the deputy CMs in the new NDA government that will be formed in the state.

"In the legislative party meeting held today, BJP MLAs approved the proposal to form an NDA government in the state with JD(U)'s support. State BJP president Samrat Chaudhary was elected leader of the legislative party and Vijay Sinha was elected deputy leader," the BJP's in-charge of Bihar Vinod Tawde said after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister.

Senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad told PTI-Video that "most certainly" Choudhary and Sinha will be the party's choice for the post of deputy CMs.

Other party leaders who are likely to be made ministers in the new government are Nitin Nabin, Shahnawaz Hussain, Rampreet Paswan, Neeraj Singh Babloo, besides Prasad, another BJP leader said.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

