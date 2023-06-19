Home / Politics / BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

"The Modi government is working towards delivering the nation from drug addiction and uprooting the drug trade within Punjab," Singh added

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:50 AM IST
Apprehending its "misuse" by the Centre, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday asserted that the BJP was establishing a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Amritsar to get "political mileage".

"The BJP-Akali government is largely responsible for the widespread drug addiction in Punjab. When the BJP itself is involved in wrongdoing, what will its workers campaign for when they visit villages?" Singh tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the government was planning to open an NCB office in Punjab's Amritsar within a month.

"The Modi government is working towards delivering the nation from drug addiction and uprooting the drug trade within Punjab. To fight against drug addiction, an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) office will be opened in Amritsar within a month, and soon after, BJP workers will start awareness campaigns against drugs in every village," Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday.

Prior to Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also criticised the BJP over the opening of the NCB office.

Sharing the Union Home Minister's tweet, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "Will you be opening NCB's office in Amritsar or BJP's? And how can the NCB work through BJP workers in every village? Does this mean you are not concerned about the drug menace in Punjab? You want to use NCB to promote the BJP. By the way, Shah Sahib, drug-related issues had spread in Punjab during your and the Akali Dal government's tenure, hasn't it?"

--IANS

atk/shb/

Topics :BJPAmritsarNarcoticsAAP

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

