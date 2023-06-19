Home / Politics / No place for violence in democracy: Baghel on WB Panchayat pre-poll clashes

No place for violence in democracy: Baghel on WB Panchayat pre-poll clashes

His remarks came after the final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state

ANI General News
No place for violence in democracy: Baghel on WB Panchayat pre-poll clashes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Referring to clashes in West Bengal ahead of the Panchayat polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that that there is "no place for violence" in democracy.

While addressing the reporters, he said, "In a democracy, there is no place for violence. No matter who is creating violence, it is not right."

His remarks came after the final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

Earlier on Sunday, a Peace Room or help room was opened in the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal to respond to the grievances of the public in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on "criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal," a press note issued by the Governor stated.

The Peace Room will refer the issues to the state government and to the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action, according to the press note.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployments were made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Bengal panchayat poll: Raj Bhavan to directly monitor reports of violence

All-party meeting over West Bengal panchayat polls scheduled for today

Bengal: 34% of seats uncontested in 2018 panchayat polls, claims Suvendu

BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls

Bengal panchayat polls: BJP questions justification of all-party meet now

India will be 'Vishwaguru' to world on monopolistic capitalism: Chidambaram

TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

PM has risen above vote bank politics, ensured equitable development: Min

'Who will be their PM face?' asks Ravi Shankar ahead of Oppn leaders meet

Rajasthan govt trying to mislead public in name of announcements: Goyal

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelWB Panchayat PollsTMC

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 3:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story