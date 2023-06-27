Home / Politics / BJP should talk about 'scams' of MLAs now part of Shinde-led Sena: NCP

He should know there was a time in Maharashtra when his (BJP's) leaders were highlighting scams of the MLAs who are now part of the Eknath Shinde group," Crasto said

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said the BJP should once again speak out against alleged corruption by the MLAs who are now part of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "should punish" all those against whom BJP leaders had leveled allegations in the past, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

He was responding to Modi, at a BJP program in Bhopal, recounting past corruption allegations against various Opposition parties including the NCP.

He should know there was a time in Maharashtra when his (BJP's) leaders were highlighting scams of the MLAs who are now part of the Eknath Shinde group," Crasto said.

BJP leaders in the state should once again speak out about the scams of the leaders "who are part of the Eknath Shinde group", he added.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

