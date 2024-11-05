BJP slams AAP MLA over alleged 'roads like Hema Malini's cheeks' remark

The BJP in Delhi on Monday attacked Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan over his alleged "roads like Hema Malini's cheeks" remark and demanded that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal should expel the legislator for disrespecting women.

Actor-turned-politician Malini, a senior BJP leader, is a Lok Sabha MP from Mathura.

The BJP was reacting to a video clip that has surfaced on social media in which the MLA is heard purportedly saying, "All works will be completed swiftly by the 35th of the month, will make Uttam Nagar's roads like Hema Malini's cheeks." No reaction was immediately available from Balyan when contacted on his phone. The AAP too did not respond on the issue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor charged that Balyan has not only disrespected women but has also humiliated the people of the area by saying that roads will be repaired by the "35th" of the month.

Kapoor added that the incident has established that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is "anti-women".

"They are inspired by former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav in disrespecting women," he said.

More From This Section

"It seems that Arvind Kejriwal has created a calendar with 35 days in a month," Kapoor said.

The people of Delhi expect Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi to take note of the "indecent comment" by their MLA Naresh Balyan and expel him from the Aam Aadmi Party, he demanded.