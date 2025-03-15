The BJP on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government's decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for Muslims as unconstitutional, alleging that it is part of the Congress' appeasement politics and will weaken the national unity.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain his "extraordinary fondness" for Vietnam, claiming the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is spending more time in that country than his constituency.

Gandhi is said to be in Vietnam during Holi after spending time there during the New Year as well, he claimed.

"The frequency of his visit to that country is very curious," Prasad said.

He accused Gandhi of seeking to lead the Congress in the competitive communal and vote bank politics among opposition parties, claiming that he is behind the Karnataka government's decision for quota for Muslim contractors.

Such a decision may seem small but developments like these add up to have serious national implications, Prasad said, wondering if there is any limit to such competitive appeasement politics and if separate queues for Muslims in buying cinema and train tickets will come next.

The former law minister claimed that such decisions also weaken the voice for those Muslims who are against such politics and stand for the country's development.

Prasad said several demands for separate treatment for Muslims during the independence movement had finally ended up in the country's division.

He said the Supreme Court has emphatically spoken against religion-based reservations and expressed confidence that the decision of the Congress government in Karnataka will be challenged in courts.

The Constitution makes provision for reservation on the ground of social and education backwardness, and Muslims too have benefitted under it in different states, he said.

The Karnataka government has given its nod for amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act to provide four per cent reservation in government tenders to Muslim contractors. Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar clarifies

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that the state government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities and backward classes.

"Four per cent reservation is not just for Muslims but all minority communities and backward classes," he told ANI.

The Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act that aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The official sources added that the amendment will be done after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B while presenting Karnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims.

At the same time, the government has given good news to those who are expecting e-Khata.

The Cabinet has agreed to give e-Khata in rural areas that have been approved by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj obedience.

If this obedience is approved, the rural revenue projects and the households in the village station will be equipped, it added.

The Karnataka Lokasewa Commission's reform measures have been discussed at the Cabinet meeting as the KPSC has increased.In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to the formation of a separate committee for the reform of the Lokasewa Commission.

The cabinet also consulted on the maintenance of the committee's recommendations.