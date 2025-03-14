Former Cong MLA Bamber Thakur shot by assailiants in Himachal's Bilaspur

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants at his home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday and added a manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

Thakur and his personal security officer were injured in the attack. Thakur, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla while his personal security officer was admitted to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

Taking serious note of the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a video statement, "I spoke to Bamber Thakur and urged him to go to AIIMS but he wished to be treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College The deputy commissioner has been instructed to do the needful." Directions have been issued to erect road barricades to nab the accused, he added.

Thakur and several others were sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government accommodation when four people came in and opened fire.

According to a witness, the attackers fired about 12 rounds.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal told PTI a manhunt had been launched to catch the culprits who allegedly ran towards the main market after attacking Thakur.

They will be arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law, he added.

The Congress leader's elder brother Desh Raj Thakur said Thakur took shelter behind some cars to save his life. His personal security officer suffered two to three bullet injuries.

"We suspect that people who had earlier attacked him made another attempt. Investigations will reveal the truth," he said.

Thakur had been fighting against the drugs trade, especially 'chitta (adulterated heroin)', for the past year, he added and demanded strict action against those involved in anti-social activities.

In February 2024, Thakur was severely injured in an attack in the presence of his son Puranjan Thakur.

Later, investigations linked Puranjan Thakur to hiring a hitman for shooting at Sauarbh Patyal -- one of 13 accused facing a trial over the February attack on the Congress leader -- on the premises of a local court in June, ostensibly to avenge the attack on his father.