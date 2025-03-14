Home / Politics / Former Cong MLA Bamber Thakur shot by assailiants in Himachal's Bilaspur

Former Cong MLA Bamber Thakur shot by assailiants in Himachal's Bilaspur

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal told PTI a manhunt had been launched to catch the culprits who allegedly ran towards the main market after attacking Thakur

Shooting, Gun
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bilaspur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants at his home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday and added a manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

Thakur and his personal security officer were injured in the attack. Thakur, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla while his personal security officer was admitted to AIIMS, Bilaspur.

Taking serious note of the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a video statement, "I spoke to Bamber Thakur and urged him to go to AIIMS but he wished to be treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College The deputy commissioner has been instructed to do the needful."  Directions have been issued to erect road barricades to nab the accused, he added.

Thakur and several others were sitting in the courtyard of his wife's government accommodation when four people came in and opened fire.

According to a witness, the attackers fired about 12 rounds.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal told PTI a manhunt had been launched to catch the culprits who allegedly ran towards the main market after attacking Thakur.

Also Read

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

MoC inked for India's 1st API, green hydrogen, ethanol facility in Himachal

U'khand performs better than Himachal in last 2 decades: EAC-PM paper

Army concludes rescue ops in Chamoli avalanche; 46 rescued, 8 lives lost

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, snow in parts of Himachal on Mar 3

They will be arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law, he added.

The Congress leader's elder brother Desh Raj Thakur said Thakur took shelter behind some cars to save his life. His personal security officer suffered two to three bullet injuries.

"We suspect that people who had earlier attacked him made another attempt. Investigations will reveal the truth," he said.

Thakur had been fighting against the drugs trade, especially 'chitta (adulterated heroin)', for the past year, he added and demanded strict action against those involved in anti-social activities.

In February 2024, Thakur was severely injured in an attack in the presence of his son Puranjan Thakur.

Later, investigations linked Puranjan Thakur to hiring a hitman for shooting at Sauarbh Patyal -- one of 13 accused facing a trial over the February attack on the Congress leader -- on the premises of a local court in June, ostensibly to avenge the attack on his father.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM Rekha Gupta pledges to transform Delhi with better health, education

Ruckus over rupee diverted attention from Rs 1,000 cr kickbacks: Annamalai

DMK's budget corrupt, for mere publicity: BJP's Annamalai slams TN govt

BJP alleges Rs 1,000 cr liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, DMK denies wrongdoing

Central agencies being used to subdue political opponents, says CPI(M) MP

Topics :Himachal PradeshIndian National CongressMurder

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story