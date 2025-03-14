CM Rekha Gupta pledges to transform Delhi with better health, education

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that the state government had taken on a mission to transform the national capital into a place that excels in "health and education". Highlighting her affiliation with "team Modi," she said that people in Delhi would be granted rights they were deprived of in the past few years.

"We are members of Team Modi. We have a mission to make Delhi healthy and educated. We should give Delhi the rights it has not received for the past few years," the Delhi CM said.

Slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta said that people started leaving Delhi while attributing the same to the conduct of the predecessor government.

"People come to Delhi from outside and want to advance their families. Pichli sarkar ne jo kiya use log Dilli chhod kar jaane lage the (However, people had started to leave Delhi because of what the previous government did," she added.

Highlighting the efforts of the double-engine government in Delhi to work collectively, Gupta said that if one works honestly, intentions and policies remain clear. The Delhi CM asserted that the previous AAP government did not possess such characteristics and alleged that they did nothing for the national capital.

"This is a double-engine government. People do not blame each other. Work is done together. Intentions and policies should be clear. If you work honestly, then it is not impossible. Before this, the people did not have intentions or policies. When I opened old letters, I saw that they did nothing for Delhi," Gupta said.

"When the Chief Minister works from morning till evening wearing the same saree, when 48 MLAs are on the road, then the work will be done," she added.

Earlier today, Gupta expressed gratitude to the people for their love and support, stating that her role as the Chief Minister has filled her with pride and pledged to paint the picture of the capital city with the colours of happiness and prosperity.

She highlighted her vision for the capital, focusing on progress and prosperity, and reaffirmed the importance of her leadership in achieving a brighter future for the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that after 27 years, the national capital finally received the government it desired and promised that the BJP government would make Delhi glow like the vibrant colours of Holi.

Speaking to ANI, Bisht said, "Delhi got the type of government they wanted after 27 years. We promise that Delhi will also glow like the colours of Holi.