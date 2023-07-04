BJP to protest in K'taka against govt's 'failure' to fulfill poll promises

The opposition BJP in Karnataka will stage protests against the alleged delay in implementation of the five poll promises made by the ruling Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The agitation will take place both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously from Tuesday till July 14 when the session ends seeking effective implementation of the guarantees, according to BJP sources.

While the BJP legislative party will hold the demonstration inside the assembly, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, D V Sadananda Gowda, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will stage a protest at the Freedom Park.

The second day of the assembly session is expected to be stormy if the BJP goes ahead with its plans.

The saffron party has been targetting the Congress especially over the implementation of 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which provides 5 kg grains to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Due to unavailability of required amount of rice, the Siddaramaiah dispensation missed the July 1 deadline for the scheme and has decided to credit money into the bank accounts of each beneficiary at the rate of Rs 34 per kg till the rice was sourced.

The Food Corporation of India stopped selling rice directly to states owing to a central government order last month.

While 'Shakti' scheme offering free ride in non-luxury buses for women has already been launched, 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme of giving Rs 2,000 a month to women head of the APL/BPL ration card holding families will come into effect in August.

The benefit of Gruha Jyoti scheme, promising up to 200 units of free electricity, will start reflecting in the bills from August.

Similarly, Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders who passed in 2022-23 under Yuva Nidhi scheme will be launched soon.