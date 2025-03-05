Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP walks out of J-K Assembly after Speaker expunges oppn leader's remarks

BJP walks out of J-K Assembly after Speaker expunges oppn leader's remarks

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma made the remarks against the martyrs in response to the speech of PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para

BJP Flag, BJP
Speaker announced expunging of the "derogatory remarks" following which the entire 28 members of the BJP staged a walkout. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

All 28 BJP members on Wednesday walked out from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced expunging of "derogatory remarks" of the Leader of Opposition on the July 13, 1931 "martyrs".

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma made the remarks against the "martyrs" in response to the speech of PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who demanded restoration of the public holidays on July 13 and the December 5 in honour of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

CPI(M) member M Y Tarigami and Congress leader Nizamuddin Bhat also joined the chorus and demanded expunging of the remarks against the 1931 "martyrs" and an apology from the Leader of the Opposition.

Later, the Speaker announced expunging of the "derogatory remarks" following which the entire 28 members of the BJP staged a walkout.

July 13 was observed as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 22 men who fell to the bullets of Dogra Maharaja's soldiers outside Srinagar central jail in 1931.

The holiday along with the December 5 holiday in connection with birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah were, however, scrapped by the Lt Governor Administration post 2019 following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu's all-party meeting requests PM Modi's assurance on delimitation

BSP names Randhir Beniwal national coordinator after Anand Kumar declines

Will put across porters' demands to govt, fight for their rights: Rahul

Chandrababu Naidu reassures Telangana on Godavari water plan; slams Oppn

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on March 7-8 to plan for Assembly elections

Topics :BJPJammu and KashmirOpposition

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story