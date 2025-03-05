Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BSP names Randhir Beniwal national coordinator after Anand Kumar declines

Kumar expressed his wish to hold only one post in the interest of the party and his request was accepted

Mayawati
BSP supremo last week removed Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand from the party. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party Wednesday appointed Randhir Beniwal as its national coordinator after Mayawati's brother and the party's national vice-president Anand Kumar expressed a desire to hold one post at a time.

Kumar was recently given the additional responsibility of national coordinator. Mayawati had even announced the decision in a recent post on X.

However, Kumar expressed his wish to hold only one post in the interest of the party and his request was accepted.

"Keeping in mind the interests of the party and the movement, Anand Kumar, who has been selflessly serving the BSP for a long time, expressed his wish to work in only one post. His decision is welcome," Mayawati wrote on X.

With Kumar not accepting the responsibility, Randhir Beniwal has been appointed to the post, she said.

"Now, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal will jointly serve as BSP's national coordinators, working directly under my guidance to handle responsibilities in various states," Mayawati said on X.

She said the party has expressed confidence that the newly appointed leaders would work with "full honesty and dedication".

The BSP supremo last week removed Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand from the party and said there will be no successor to her in the party till she is alive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

