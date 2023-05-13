Home / Politics / BJP won't have courage to allow assembly poll in J-K: Omar on K'taka result

BJP won't have courage to allow assembly poll in J-K: Omar on K'taka result

Non-BJP parties, including NC, PDP and Congress, in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding assembly elections in the Union Territory

Press Trust of India Srinagar
BJP won't have courage to allow assembly poll in J-K: Omar on K'taka result

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there is "no way" the BJP will have the courage to "allow" assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after its performance in the Karnataka polls.

The Congress, which has won 74 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 62, is striding towards victory, while the BJP has won 34 and is ahead in 30, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

"Now there is no way BJP will have the courage to allow assembly elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir any time soon #KarnatakaElectionResults," Abdullah, the vice president of the NC, said in a tweet.

Non-BJP parties, including NC, PDP and Congress, in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding assembly elections in the Union Territory. The last assembly polls in the erstwhile state took place in 2014.

In 2018, the then Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly after the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP alliance. Jammu and Kashmir was put under the Central rule and in 2019, it was divided into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read

I'm still National Conference president, haven't resigned: Farooq Abdullah

Resigning from Cong in support of Azad was blunder: Ex J&K DyCM Tara Chand

J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah

Reducing Army presence in J-K prerogative of government: Farooq Abdullah

J-K Cong spokesperson Deepika Pushkar resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Karnataka Assembly poll results has shown a ray of hope: Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka elections: Congress wins 67% seats where youth are a majority

Karnataka Elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirBJP

First Published: May 13 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story